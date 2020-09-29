METROPOLIS, Ill. — Aline Latrice Ragain, 89, of Metropolis, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her home.
Latrice retired was from Baptist Health Paducah.
Latrice is survived by her children, Rhonda R. Wallace of Franklin, Tennessee, and Tommy Ragain and wife Nancy of Anna; grandchildren, Alexandria Leigh Adair and husband Johnathan, George Tyler Wallace and wife Melissa, and Abigail Layne Groeneweg and husband Arend; great-grandchildren, Alexa Lynn Gordon, Brooklyn Grace Gordon, Hudson Reece Adair, Faith Rene Wallace, Addison Harper Wallace and Samantha Rose Wallace; two siblings, Bernice Reynolds and Ernest Foss.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Crenshaw and Bertha (Schmidt) Foss; husbands, Randall Dee Ragain and Hoyt Humberg; and brother, Harry Foss.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral at 1 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held in Seven Mile Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
