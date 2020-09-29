Mary Aline Whitaker Hail, 91, of Benton, died September 26th, 2020, at Stonecreek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah.
Hail was born June 24, 1929, in Evarts to Judge Samuel and Mary Saylor Whitaker. She began her teaching careen in 1952 with a degree in music education from Campbellsville College. Upon moving to Marshall County, she received her bachelor and master’s degree in education from Murray State University. She taught science and choral music at Calvert City Elementary School, was guidance counselor at the former North Marshall High School and in 1974 became the first woman assistant principal at Marshall County High School. She retired from education in 1984.
Hail was an honorary member of the Future Farmers of America; a lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary; a Kentucky Colonel; a member of the Order of the Eastern Star; the Marshall County Educational Association and the Kentucky Retired Teacher’s Association; and was honored as an Outstanding Educator of Kentucky. She was also an accomplished organist and pianist.
Aline’s life and career was centered around her faith in Jesus Christ, loving her husband, daughters and grandchildren unconditionally and treating each student like they were her own. She is quoted as saying, “My children aren’t just Mary, Margaret and Sarah, but they are all of the children I have been associated with in school.” It was said in an article written about Mrs. Hail “for the hundreds, no thousands of former and present Marshall County students she is an example of what teachers ought to be.” That example carried over into her family life with her daughters and grandchildren ... she was an example of what “ought to be.”
Hail was a devoted Christian and a member of East Marshall Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Margaret (Marc) Luker of Benton and Sarah Alice (Timothy) Atkinson of Louisville; three grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth (Damian) Loveless of Murray, Timothy Hail (Melissa) Atkinson of Louisville, Samuel Clark (Kayla) Luker of Murray, and five great-grandchildren, Hayden Loveless, Hannady Loveless, Lovett Luker, Lennon Luker and Jacquelyn Atkinson. She is also survived by one sister, Pauline (Kenneth) Wall of Danville, and one brother, Dr. Samuel Earl (Marilyn) Whitaker of Columbus, Ohio; nieces Myra (Theodore) Munday and Laura Lee (William) Wesley, both of Stanford, Debbie Daye (Pete) Dewilde and Samara (Chris) Allen, both of Galloway, Ohio, and several great nieces and nephews.
Hail was preceded in death her husband of 25 years, George Vaughn Hail, Jr. of Benton, in 1974; her parents; three sisters, Charlene Swope of Stanford, Laura Ruth Duram of Mount Vernon and Loretta Whitaker of Paducah; a niece Dr. Tammy (William) Hammett of Deleware, Ohio; and a nephew, Kenneth (Lisa) Wall of Louisville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home, 211 West Fifth Street, Benton, KY. Rev. James Keeling will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
An additional visitation will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. EST at Spurlin Funeral Home in Stanford. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Buffalo Springs Cemetery in Stanford.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to East Marshall Baptist Church, 6324 Moors Camp Hwy, Gilbertsville, KY 42044.
