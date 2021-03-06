METROPOLIS, Ill. — Alice Virginia Barnhill, 89, of Metropolis, passed away at 2:25 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Hardison officiating. Burial will follow in the IOOF Cemetery. We ask that anyone attending the visitation or services to please follow customarily accepted social distancing guidelines and to wear a face covering.
Alice was of the Pentecostal faith and a former member of the Eastern Star and VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Robin May and husband Larry, Linda Montgomery and husband Steven; grandchildren, Marcus Montgomery and wife Valerie, Justin Montgomery and wife Crystal, Christopher Montgomery and wife Katie, Jason May and wife Angie, Alisa Seitz and husband Danny, Travis May and wife Jennifer; 19 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Myrtle (Lefler) Harrison; husband, Robert Barnhill; sisters, Kay Hulska, Mary Haslam, Sarah McCuan; brothers, Truman Harrison, Wayne Harrison, Junior Harrison, Joe Harrison.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Montgomery, Chase Montgomery, Braden May, Connor Seitz, Danny Seitz, and John McCuan.
Music will be provided by Kaitlyn May, Soloist and Angie May, Pianist.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may
be left at www.aikins
