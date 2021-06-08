Alice T. Ashburn, 88, of Paducah, passed away at 2:12 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021.
Alice was a member of the Lone Oak United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, worked in Vacation Bible School, and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was a native of East Peoria, Illinois. Alice was a lover of dolls and was an avid doll collector. Alice was a former Girl Scout leader, truly loved and enjoyed children. She was a dedicated homemaker and housewife and was active in the Homemakers’ Club, she was an excellent seamstress and her cooking was well known locally. She was an avid fisherwoman.
Survivors include one daughter, Nancy Stalion of Paducah; one son, Mark Ashburn and friend Susan Anderson of Paducah; daughter-in-law, Gail Ashburn; two grandchildren, Joseph Charles (Heather) Ashburn and Christine Marie (Ross) Love; four great-grandchildren, Lily Ashburn, Harper Love, Hannah Love and Hazel Love; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Chris Roland and Carter Roland; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were husband, Charles Leonard Ashburn; one son, David Ashburn; parents, Newcomb H. Taylor and Henretta Unzicker Taylor; two sisters, Margie and Nita; six brothers, Wesley. Fred, Ed, Bennie, Floyd, and Charles Taylor; and a special niece, Becky Reliford.
Graveside entombment services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jason Cauley officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Lone Oak United Methodist Church, 3835 Old U.S. Highway 45 South, Paducah, KY 42003; or Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 402 Legion Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.