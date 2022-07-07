Alice Sue Summers, 90, of Paducah, died Monday, July 5, 2022, at her home.
She worked alongside her husband as a broker assistant for Summer’s Realty, a pharmacy technician, and a homemaker. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Paducah.
She is survived by her two daughters, Durindia Jean Summers of Paducah and Karen Lycrecia Summers-Boren; her husband, Ray Boren of West Paducah; one son Forest Eugene Summers, Jr.; four sisters, Lue Spencer of Paducah (her twin), Addie Bush of Grahamville, Brenda Hyde of Paducah, Paula Henley of Grahamville; one brother, Lendon “Tink” Wray of Bandana; and one granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Forest Eugene Summers, Sr.; infant sister, Edna Earl Wray; six brothers, Tom Wray, Harry Earl Wray, Jack Wray, Junior Wray, Larry Wray, and J.M. Wray.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Keith Tilford officiating. Burial will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Kevil.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at the funeral home.
