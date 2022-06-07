Alice Summers, 79, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Summers was retired from the registration department at Western Baptist Hospital. She was a Paducah Ambassador, a member of Concord United Methodist Church, and attended 12 Oaks Baptist Church where she was a member of the Radiant Ruth Sunday School Class.
Alice is survived by two daughters, Michelle ‘Micki’ Hayden (Tony) of Reidland and Robin Summers (Jesse Hicks) of Reidland; two grandchildren, Courtney Warren (Eric) of Reidland and Heather Arant (Nathan) of Sharpe; her great-grandchildren, Hayden Arant, Emmitt Arant, and Baby Warren; two sisters, Marilyn Luchowski of Lockport, Illinois and Debbie Pierce of Lexington, Illinois; a brother, Darrell Luster of Lexington, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles ‘Chuck’ Summers. Her parents were Kenneth and Velda Anderson Luster.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Joel Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at McKendree United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to Open Arms Memory Care At The Stilley House Senior Living, 971 Birch St. Benton, KY 42025.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
