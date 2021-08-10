Alice E. Reaves, 83, of Paducah, died on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Providence Pointe Care.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Darrell Gore; two sisters, Lena Smith and Judy Jones; two grandsons; two granddaughters; two great-grandsons; and a great- granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvie Gore; a son; a daughter; five brothers; and three sisters. Her parents were Walter Alexander and Amy Clark Alexander.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Friends may also call from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Services will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Dwight and Cathy Smith officiating. Interment is to follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
