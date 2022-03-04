MURRAY — The family of Alice Lee Romaine, recently of Mount Dora, Florida, and formerly of Murray, is saddened to announce her passing on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
She graduated from Murray State University with a degree in Education. Her contributions to the lives of many include the many children she taught in the 30 plus years of teaching at Maple Grove Elementary in Joppa, Illinois, and also after retirement substituting at Calloway County and Murray school systems in Kentucky. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murray.
She was preceded
in death by her parents, Adron and Lena Hall of Bandana; her husband, Harold Lee Romaine of Murray; and her youngest son, Ricky Lee Romaine of Murray.
She is survived by oldest son, Marty Lee (Gail) Romaine of Sorrento, Florida; and her middle son, Terry Lee Romaine (Krista) of Gilbertsville; and daughter-in-law, Kristal Romaine of Murray; her sister Patty (Forrest) Holman of Louisville. Alice had seven grandchildren, Laura Lee Romaine, New York City; Rachel Pauls, Marion, Illinois, Remi Romaine, Gainesville, Florida; Taryn Romaine, Murray; Tyler Lee Romaine, Clearwater Beach, Florida; Jackson Lee Romaine, Boston, Massachusetts; and Katie Zacher, Clermont, Florida. Alice Lee Romaine was blessed by three great grandchildren Mabree Pauls, Madison Pauls, and Macie Pauls of Marion, Illinois.
The funeral service for Mrs. Alice Romaine is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, Murray. Boyd Smith will officiate and burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.
Her family welcomes visitors from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Heritage Chapel.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Alice Romaine by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for the family.
