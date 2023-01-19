Alice June Hayden, 98, of Lone Oak, died at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hosptial.
June was a 1942 graduate of Lone Oak High School and of the Church of Christ Faith. She retired as a bookkeeper, where she worked for Hank ‘s Hardware and Michael’s Hardware Stores.
Survivors include one son, Ronnie Hayden, Paducah; two grandchildren, Nick Hayden, Lone Oak and Jennifer Quillen, Arlington; and four great-grandchildren.
Preceding in death was husband, James E. Hayden; one son, Bruce “CB” Hayden; one sister and one brother. Her parents were William Ed Lamar and Lillian Lofton Lamar.
No services planned at this time.
Expression of sympathy may be made to New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, Kentucky 42069-0010.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
