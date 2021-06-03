Alice Hart Coleman, 88, of Paducah, died May 26, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Coleman was born in Paducah on January 4, 1933, to the late James and Stella Hart. She was a graduate of Murray State University where she was a member of the Tri Sigma sorority. After graduation, Alice taught at both Draughn’s Business College and Brannon’s Business College. She was a substitute teacher for Paducah Public Schools for many years all the while being the best wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a member of Broadway Methodist Church and currently attended Mt. Carmel Methodist Church. She was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats and enjoyed spending time at Kentucky Lake and going on trips with the “Lake Girls.” Some of her passions included gardening and canning, swimming and cross-stitching.
Alice will be remembered as a kind, gentle person who was an incredible example to others. Never meeting a stranger, Alice had the gift of welcoming any and everyone. Her greatest pride was in her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alice was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Cindy Coleman, of Paducah; her son, Greg (Shelbye) Coleman of Paducah; two granddaughters; Lyndse Coleman and Ashley (Sam) Leskosky; two great-grandchildren, Elliott, and Annie Leskosky; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, James Truitt Coleman; her parents, James and Stella Hart; her brother, Jimmy Hart; and her sister, Betty Thompson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Green Turtle Bay’s Bette H. Burruss Conference Center with Dr. Sharon Shields officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt by visiting https://give.vanderbilthealth.org.
Milner and Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of services.
You may share a hug from home, leave a message for the family, or light a candle at milnerandorr.com.
