Alice Frances Boggs, 100, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Frances was born to Clarence A. Solomon and Cecile Greenfield Solomon in Dallas, Texas.
Frances is survived by her sister, Janice Bryan of Paducah; and her nephews, Gary Bryan and Kendall Cappelletti.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cornell Boggs, and her parents.
Mrs. Boggs was a member of Broadway Church of Christ, Paducah. She attended Paducah Junior College and Draughon’s Business College. She retired from Broward County, Florida Workers Compensation.
At her request, she will be cremated and no services will be scheduled.
Local arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Share a memory or leave a message for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.
