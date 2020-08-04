METROPOLIS, Ill. — Alice Marie Bradford, 87, of Metropolis, died at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a member of Broadway Church of Christ.
She is survived by two daughters, Loretta Deransburg of Metropolis and Deloris Bradford of Paducah, Kentucky; three sons, Derrick Bradford Kankakee, Calvin Bradford of Hobert and Herbert Lymar Bradford of Metropolis; one stepdaughter, Charlene Marie Daughtery of Metropolis; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Katherine Hawthorne of Missouri City, Inez Tatum of Jackson, Magdalene Hall of Mount Olive and Mary Young of New Jersey; two brothers, Johnnie Bryant of San Diego and Albert Bryant of New Jersey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orland Odell Bradford; a son, Charles Edward Bradford Sr.; a stepdaughter, Sherry Bradford Reeves; a stepson, Orlando Bradford Cruz; and a great-grandson. Her parents were Calvin Leroy Bryant and Mamie Lee Griffith Bryant.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. Shawn Cofield officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in the Rock Hill Cemetery in Mount Olive.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.