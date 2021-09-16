Alice A. Karnes, 77, formerly of Paducah, passed away at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in North Muskegon, Michigan. She was born in Paducah, on Sept. 1, 1944, to the late Clint Karnes and Clara Clemons Karnes. Alice was retired from Jackson Purchase Rural Electric Company. She was a member of the Lone Oak Church of Christ. Sweet Alice was a graduate of Heath High School, Freed-Hardeman University, and Harding University. She was an amazing worshipper, prolific songwriter, and lover of people.
Alice is survived by her brother, Dr. Mark Karnes and wife, Allison, who currently live and work in Soddo, Ethiopia; nieces and nephews, Melody Claire Tollerson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Dr. Amy Tollerson Parker of Portland Oregon, Matthew Tollerson, of Nashville, Tennessee, Dr. John Tollerson of Kalispell, Montana, Joshua Karnes of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Dr. Anna-Maria Karnes Chaudhary of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Miriam Karnes Forget of Johannesburg, South Africa, David Karnes of Waco, Texas, Sara Karnes Johnson of North Muskegon, Michigan; and several great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Marilynn Karnes Tollerson and husband, James; and their parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Lone Oak Church of Christ with Mr. Paul Wingfield officiating. Burial will follow at the Woodville Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at noon Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Global Outreach International, Account #3020, P.O. Box One, Tupelo, MS 38802 or at www.globaloutreach.org (Account #3020) in memory of Alice Karnes. These funds will go to promote the education and health care of women and children in Southern Ethiopia. Alice loved the mission and work of her brother and sister-in law’s ministry.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
