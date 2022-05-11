METROPOLIS, Ill. — Alfredia Horman, of Metropolis, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
Alfredia was a wife, mother, beloved family member, and friend. Most importantly, she was a child of God who loved and served Him her whole life.
Alfredia was born to Allen and Magda Rottmann in Arlington, South Dakota, on March 30, 1932. She was the second of four children, two of whom are still living. When Alfredia was a young girl, her parents moved to rural Massac County where she spent the remainder of her life.
On June 5, 1955, she married Paul Horman of Metropolis. The couple would have been married 67 years in June. Three sons were born to this union, all of whom live within two miles of the family home.
For several years, Alfredia worked at the courthouse in Metropolis at both the County and the Circuit Clerks’ Offices. Her greatest joy was caring for her family. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, quilting, and membership in the Republican Women. She and Paul were also emergency Foster parents for Massac County.
Alfredia was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church in Metropolis and served the congregation faithfully as a vacation bible school volunteer, choir member, women’s Bible study member, and joyful participant in the quilting group and the annual ice cream social.
Alfredia is survived by her husband, Paul Horman; her sons, Greg (Carol) Horman, Mike Horman, and Bruce (Lanna) Horman; two brothers, Elgie (Ann) Rottmann and Donald Rottmann; 10 grandchildren, Ben (Leslie) Horman, Zach (Julieann) Horman, Jake (Jacki) Horman, Stephen Horman, Matthew Horman, Jamie Horman, Austin Horman, Nate Horman, Cami Horman, and Callan Horman; seven great grandchildren, Eleanor Horman, Emi Horman, Emma Horman, Elizabeth Horman, Augustus Horman, Braxton Horman, and Huxley Horman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Magda Rottmann; her brother, Richard (Shirley) Rottmann of Metropolis; and sisters-in-law, Kay (Donald) Rottmann and Shirley (Richard) Rottmann, all of Metropolis.
Services for Alfredia will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 12, with visitation from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at Saint John Lutheran Church of Metropolis with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers are Ben Horman, Zach Horman, Jake Horman, Stephen Horman, Matthew Horman, Austin Horman, Nate Horman, Cami Horman, and Callan Horman. Honorary Pallbearers are Indigo Fabel and Jamie Horman.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 5187 Old Marion Road, Metropolis, IL 62960; Hope Unlimited, P.O. Box 717, Metropolis, IL 62960; and/or COPE, P.O. Box 761, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
