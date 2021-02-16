MAPLE MOUNT — Sister Alfreda Malone, 96, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 71st year of religious life. She was a native of Raywick.
She was principal and a teacher at St. Thomas More School from 1958-64. She also ministered elsewhere in Kentucky and in New Mexico.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; sisters, Wanda D’Angelo, of Boston, and Aretha Reckley, Tarzana, Californina; brothers, Joseph Clellan Malone and John R. Malone, both of Louisville.
In compliance with health and safety standards, the wake service on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, and the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mount Saint Joseph are private. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Alfreda may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
