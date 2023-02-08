MELBER — Alfred Gene Howle, 83, of Melber, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on March 1, 1939 in McCracken County to Clarence Albert and Ada Mathis Howle. Mr. Howle held a master’s degree and was a retired teacher from Webster Groves in St. Louis.
He is survived by two siblings, Betty Byassee and Terry Howle (Grace); and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Milton Howle and Julian Howle.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the New Concord Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery in Melber. Rev. Brad White will officiate the services.
Final arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Howle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.