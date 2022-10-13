BENTON — Alfred “Shorty” Franklin, Jr., 96, of Benton, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Marshall County Hospital.
He worked maintenance at Air Products chemical plant for years before retiring. He was a member of Benton United Methodist Church, now known as Three Crosses Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy in WWII.
He is survived by two daughters, Gloria Franklin of Benton and Gina Howes of Benton; one son, Greg Franklin of Paducah; one brother, James B. Franklin of Florence, Alabama; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara McGregor Franklin. His parents were Alfred Franklin, Sr. and Velva Jackson Franklin.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made to the Three Crosses Church food pantry, 845 US Hwy 641 Spur, Benton, Kentucky, 42025.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Three Crosses Church in Benton. Leah Howe will officiate. Burial will follow at Benton Cemetery.
Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at Three Crosses Church.
