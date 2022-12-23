CADIZ — Alfred Burnett Cossey, 83, of Cadiz, passed away Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022, at his home in Cadiz.
Born Sept. 5, 1939, in Rockcastle, and raised in Golden Pond, he was the son of the late Herbert Cossey and Lula Cunningham Cossey. He was a graduate of Trigg County High School, Class of 1958.
During his long working career, Alfred worked for multiple companies. The final years of his career were spent at Reed Crushed Stone, later known as Vulcan Materials. After leaving Vulcan, he worked as an electrical inspector.
He was a member of Cadiz United Methodist Church, Cadiz Masonic Lodge #121, and a Shriner. He was also a former member of the Trigg County Democratic Executive Committee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Stephanie Allen.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sondra Gray Cossey; son, Alfred Burnett Cossey, Jr. and his wife Karen, of Greer, South Carolina; grandson, Nicholas Cossey of Cadiz. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Allen of Cadiz; nephew, Bill Allen and his wife Kim, also of Cadiz.
A memorial service will be held at Goodwin Funeral Home, 138 Main Street in Cadiz, at 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with Rev. Jamus Redd officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the hour of service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rock Steady Boxing, c/o YMCA, 7805 Eagle Way Bypass, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
