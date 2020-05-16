BROOKPORT, ILL. — Alfred “Al” S. Moore, 83, of Brookport, Illinois died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Bardwell, Kentucky. Al was a heavy equipment operator for the International Union of Operators Engineers Local #181 and was active in Harness Racing, where he owned, trained and raced horses. After his retirement he enjoyed working as an used car salesman. Al was of the Baptist faith. He served in the United States Army.
Al is survived by his daughter, Michelle Moore Cash and husband, Jody of Murray, Kentucky; son, Anthony Sean Moore of Bowling Green, Kentucky; sisters, Anna Moore Cooper, Elaine Moore Stroud and Mary Moore Jones all of Paducah, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Austin Sean Moore, Colin Anthony Moore and Madyson Adair Martin; former spouse, Linda Anderson Moore of Murray, Kentucky and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Elizabeth Moore, Ella Rae Moore Jensen and Katherine Moore Gupton; brothers, James Moore, Neilon Moore and Glenda “Glen” Moore. His parents were Lester and Bertha Brown Moore.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Richard Anderson officiating.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
