KEVIL — Alexandra Crawford, 27, of Kevil, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at her home.
Alexandra was born in Spokane, Washington, on Sept. 6, 1995, to James “JT” Crawford and Kerie Rumsey.
Alex continually defied the odds, finding joy and contentment in the simplest things in life. She had a huge laugh, which was heard often, and most of the time, the smallest of things could bring a smile to her face. She was her own person in every way, and she was never afraid to be who she was.
nd whether she knew it or not, she made an enormous impact on a lot of people. Her influence was extensive, and it emanated simply from her being the sweet girl she was. Even recently, someone who met her just briefly stated that they would never forget Alex. And truly, anyone who knew her never will.
Alex is survived by her mother, Kerie Rumsey (Rick) of Kevil; her father, James “JT” Crawford (Wendy) of Paducah; two sisters, Lana Gascon of Maine and Autumn Crawford of Paducah; two stepsisters, Kayla Forrester (Chris) of Tampa, Florida, and Bethany Mattingly (Michael) of Louisville; her paternal grandmother, Audria Crawford; and her maternal grandparents, Joe “Buzz” Goodrich (Judy).
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, David Crawford.
No services will be held at this time.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a message for the family or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
