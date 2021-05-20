CALVERT CITY — Alexander T. Harrington, 92, of Calvert City, died May 8, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah. He retired in 1989 as furnace room superintendent from SKW Alloys after 39 years of employment. He was a faithful member of Palma United Methodist Church since 1956.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Nellie (Smith) Harrington of Calvert City, a son, Jeffory Harrington of Calvert City; two daughters, Linda Mogan of Benton and Susie Leith of Naples, Florida; four grandchildren, Stuart James of Apopka, Florida, Trevor Wilson of Pataskala, Ohio, Lyndsi Leith of Naples, Florida, and Zane Leith of Gilbertsville, KY; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Minor and Margaret (Mitchell) Harrington; seven brothers, Minor, Jack, William, Robert, Curtis, Donald and Herman Harrington; and one sister, Virginia Reed.
A graveside service was held May 12, 2021, at the McNatt section of Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton. Collier Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.