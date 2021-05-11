CALVERT CITY — Alexander Harrington, 92, of Calvert City, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.

He was a superintendent at SKW Alloys and a member of Palma United Methodist Church since 1956.

He is survived by his wife, Nellie (Smith) Harrington of Calvert City; a son, Jeffory Harrington of Calvert City; two daughters, Linda Mogan of Benton and Susie Leith of Naples, Florida; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by seven brothers and a sister. His parents were Minor and Margaret Ann (Mitchell) Harrington.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at McNatt section of the Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton, with the Rev. Carlton Bodine officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Alexander Harrington, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 12
Graveside
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
10:30AM
McNatt Cemetery
1919 US Hwy 641 North
Benton, Ky 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In