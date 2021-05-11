CALVERT CITY — Alexander Harrington, 92, of Calvert City, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He was a superintendent at SKW Alloys and a member of Palma United Methodist Church since 1956.
He is survived by his wife, Nellie (Smith) Harrington of Calvert City; a son, Jeffory Harrington of Calvert City; two daughters, Linda Mogan of Benton and Susie Leith of Naples, Florida; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by seven brothers and a sister. His parents were Minor and Margaret Ann (Mitchell) Harrington.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at McNatt section of the Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton, with the Rev. Carlton Bodine officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
