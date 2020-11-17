LA CENTER — Alexa Rose Veit received her angel wings Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital In Nashville, TN.
On a wild, cold February day in 2005, with 22” of snow on the ground, one of the sassiest, little spitfires came into this world & her name was Alexa Rose Veit. Many kids with special needs face a variety of challenges...but Alexa couldn’t be more “normal.” Alexa was a social butterfly, had zero filter....and had an infectious smile that could brighten any day.
She was a freshman at Ballard Memorial High School, a member of the Choir, loved attending youth at church & enjoyed spending time with family & friends.
Anyone who knows Alexa knows she loves music & knows all the words.
Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in La Center, from 6 — 8 p.m. Tuesday November, 17, 2020.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the church with Rev. Brian Steward officiating. Interment will follow at Barlow Cemetery.
Alexa is the daughter of William B. Veit, Kim (Alexander) Veit, and is survived by one brother Andrew Chronister, and two sisters, Kelley Chronister & Karley Veit. She is the granddaughter of Larry & Sharon Alexander and William & Nancy Veit.
She is preceded in death by William & Dorothy Borne.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet distancing within the church at all times.
