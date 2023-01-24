BALLARD COUNTY — Philip passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, surrounded by his family at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center at Lourdes.
Philip was raised in Bandana and lived most of his life in Ballard County. He was a 1959 graduate of Ballard Memorial High School. He was of the Christian faith. Philip owned many different businesses including Babb Motor Sales, Kentucky Sports Cards and Babb Mini Storage. He enjoyed vacationing in Branson, Missouri and Dollywood. He also enjoyed music by attending many country and gospel concerts with his family, NASCAR and UK Basketball games. Philip loved and was loved by his dear family and enjoyed spending time together.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Jo (Edmonds) Babb; three children, Barry (Tracy) Babb of La Center, Brent (Sheri) Babb of Waterloo, Illinois, Michelle (Craig) Cruse of West Paducah; seven grandchildren, Wilson Babb, Jordan (Teresa) Babb, Adam (Brynn) Babb, Nathan Cruse, Jade Babb (Cody Brown), Jillian (Bryan) Thurston and Daniel Cruse; one great-grandson, Ayden Babb; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn (Chuck) Jones of Springfield, Tennessee, Nancy (Charles) Cooper and Peggy Sue Edmonds all of Ledbetter; one cousin, Larry Threlkeld of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alec and Sylvia (Anderson) Babb; one sister-in-law, Sue Boone; one brother-in-law, Jim Edmonds; and several cousins.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah. Burial will follow at Edmonds Cemetery in Smithland.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Edmonds Cemetery Fund, c/o Pam Baker, 1452 US 60 West Apartment A, Ledbetter, KY 42058; or Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
We appreciate the staff at the hospice center for their excellent care.
