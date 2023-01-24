BALLARD COUNTY — Philip passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, surrounded by his family at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center at Lourdes.

Philip was raised in Bandana and lived most of his life in Ballard County. He was a 1959 graduate of Ballard Memorial High School. He was of the Christian faith. Philip owned many different businesses including Babb Motor Sales, Kentucky Sports Cards and Babb Mini Storage. He enjoyed vacationing in Branson, Missouri and Dollywood. He also enjoyed music by attending many country and gospel concerts with his family, NASCAR and UK Basketball games. Philip loved and was loved by his dear family and enjoyed spending time together.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In