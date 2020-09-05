MAYFIELD — Aletha Carol Lucy, 63, of Mayfield, died 2:35 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her residence.
She was a member of the Pryorsburg Independent Bible Methodist Church, and she owned and operated Aletha’s Alterations in Mayfield.
Mrs. Lucy is survived by her husband, Rocky Lucy of Mayfield; daughter, Erica Jo (The Late Kevin Curtsinger) Curtsinger of Wingo; daughter, Marquetta (Jason) Seay of Sedalia; son, John Mark (Ashley Weldon) Poole II of Mayfield; daughters, Tabitha (Kevin) Neal of Benton, and Robbye Lucy of Sedalia; three brothers, Rayburn Burge of Wingo, Dwight Burge of Mayfield, and Craig Burge of Mayfield; 16 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Frances Watts Burge.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Mickey Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in the Mayfield Memory Gardens. Friends may call after 5 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be: John Mark Poole II, Chandlor Seay, Tony Matheny, Robert Garland, Chase Sevic, and Ian Sevic. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Coy Seay, Myles Lucy, Greyson Weldon, Phoenix Poole, Rylan Treas, and Brayden Harding.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
