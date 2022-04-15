METROPOLIS, Ill. — Alberta Verbarg, 91, of Metropolis, passed away at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Massac Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Timothy A. Bean officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery.
Alberta was a homemaker and loved to be outdoors and work on the family farm. She especially loved gardening. After her husband’s retirement in the ’90s they raised vegetable plants and sold fresh produce.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Alberta is survived by her son, Garry Verbarg of Metropolis; her daughter, Carolyn Verbarg of Metropolis; one sister, Florence Henderson of Metropolis; and several nieces and nephews.
Alberta was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Amanda (Mescher) Hillebrand; her husband of 64 years, Wayne Dale Verbarg; her daughter, Sandra Verbarg; and three sisters, Aline Hunerkoch, Blanche Bremer, and Marie Korte.
Visitation will be held from 9 -11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at St. Paul’s Evangelical
Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made in Alberta’s name to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 520 Ferry Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Pallbearers will be John Lewis, Steve Korte, James Taylor, Melford J. Krueger, Donald Bunting, and Steve Brenningmeyer.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Gipson and Bradley Meinders.
Music will be provided by Sue Bremer, Organist and Susan Quattlebaum, Soloist.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
