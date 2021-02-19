Alberta Terry, 61, of Paducah, passed away at 8:52 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Alberta was born in Metropolis, on Tuesday, May 5, 1959, to Albert and Jane Cole. Her care and compassion for others found expression through the medical field where she worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a “people person,” who never met a stranger, and because of her strength and persistence, accomplished much in her life. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family, especially her grandson Aidan. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Mrs. Terry is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ray Terry; her son, Christopher Terry (Amy), of Paducah; her grandson, Aidan Terry; her mother, Jane Bowman Cole; her sisters, Debra Brumley (Norman), Jaime Sanford (David), and Babetta Cole, all of Metropolis; several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Terry was preceded in death by her father, Albert Cole.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Bro. Scott Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow at Massac Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a “Hug.”
