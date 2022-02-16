Albert L. Newberry, 85, of Paducah, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
He was an electrician and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by one daughter, Penelope Newberry Sarullo; five siblings, Wayne Newberry, Wilma L. Newberry, Don Newberry, Billie June Gould, and Martha Jean Hanson; one granddaughter; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by first wife, Ruby Newberry; second wife, Shirley Ann Newberry; and four siblings. His parents were Albert Levi and Myra Myrtle Newberry.
He will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
