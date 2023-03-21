BENTON — Albert Lee Crosno, Jr., 90 of Benton, Kentucky passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.

Born March 29, 1932 in Bridges, Missouri, he was the fourth of six children born to the late Albert Lee Crosno, Sr. and Grace (McClanahan) Crosno. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He retired as a plant manager after forty one years in 1995 for Brown Shoe Company. He ran manufacturing plants in Charleston, MO, Caruthersville, MO, Dixon, MO, Salem, IL and Trenton, TN. He was a veteran of the United States Army who served during the Korean War. He was a Christian and a faithful member and former deacon of Briensburg Baptist Church.

