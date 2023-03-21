BENTON — Albert Lee Crosno, Jr., 90 of Benton, Kentucky passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.
Born March 29, 1932 in Bridges, Missouri, he was the fourth of six children born to the late Albert Lee Crosno, Sr. and Grace (McClanahan) Crosno. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He retired as a plant manager after forty one years in 1995 for Brown Shoe Company. He ran manufacturing plants in Charleston, MO, Caruthersville, MO, Dixon, MO, Salem, IL and Trenton, TN. He was a veteran of the United States Army who served during the Korean War. He was a Christian and a faithful member and former deacon of Briensburg Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Michael Crosno, wife Deborah of Loveland, Ohio, and Robert Crosno, wife Janice of Paducah; grandchildren, Kimberly Schildmeyer, husband Larry, Michael Crosno, wife Lane, Janschelle Barnes, James Barnes, wife Elaina; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Barnes, Nathan Barnes, Beau Price, Layla Crosno and Kailey Schildmeyer.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Fleda Crosno; four sisters, Lucille Armsby, Dorothy Linebaugh, Evelyn Teachout, Peggy Presson; and one brother, Jesse Crosno.
A funeral service for Albert will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home with Brad Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Memorial contributions may be made to Briensburg Baptist Church, 892 Briensburg Rd, Benton, KY 42025.
To plant a tree in memory of Albert Crosno, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
