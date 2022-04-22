Albert Elaine Marshall Jr., 79, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Albert retired from Beltline Electric Company and a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 816. He was a 1961 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. Albert was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard of Kentucky and as a reserve of the Army.
Albert is survived by his wife, Carolyn Armstrong Marshall; one daughter, Sandra Lynn Harper; and one grandson, James Christian Stephenson.
Preceding Albert in death were his parents, Albert Marshall Sr. and Buford “Boots” Wallace; and one brother, Michael Marshall.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
