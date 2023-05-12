Albert E. Wurth, devoted husband to Joyce Neihoff Wurth who survives him, died May 9, 2023, in Paducah after walking humbly through life for 83 faith-filled years as a husband, father, grandfather, friend and neighbor. Born to Raymond and Kathleen Poat Wurth on Sept. 4, 1939, Albert was a life-long parishioner at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church who treasured his Catholic faith which shaped every facet of his life. Albert married Joyce on Jan. 30, 1960, and the two became proud parents to Lissa Morris (Brad), Randy Wurth, Rick Wurth (Michael), and Ron Wurth (Valerie). Happily, over the years their family grew to include seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents and by four brothers, Martin Edward (Eurah Nell), Harold (Wanda), David, and Tony.
Albert is survived by his wife, Joyce, and his four children. He is also survived by three siblings, Joe (Elaine), Bernadette, and Charlie (Karen). He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Wurth and Hazel Wurth.
Albert worked for most of his professional life as a pipefitter for Illinois Central Gulf Railroad and VMV Enterprises, starting in 1969. He retired in 2002 serving as a maintenance supervisor for the railroad yards in Paducah. Locomotives would remain a point of interest throughout his life as a result of his life’s work. Outside of his profession, Wurth was a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization, emphasizing fraternity and charity. He, along with his wife, Joyce, were enrolled as members of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.
Albert’s life was marked by a sincere humility and enjoyment of nature. He spent many hours staying close to God’s creation by raising food in his garden, working on the grounds of his home, and watching the large number of songbirds who gather frequently in his back yard to feast on a variety of feeders.
The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Paducah, 5645 Blandville Road, at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, with the Reverend Brad Whistle presiding. The Very Reverend John Thomas, rector of the diocesan cathedral, will concelebrate the Mass. The Vigil/Visitation will take place at the same location beginning at 9 a.m. on the same day prior to the celebration of the Eucharist. The Rite of Committal/Internment will follow the Mass of Christian Burial at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 6705 Old U.S. Highway 45 South in Paducah. Family and friends are then invited to return to the Saint Thomas More Parish Hall for lunch following all of the funeral liturgies.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Albert and his life are asked to make a donation to Envision the Future Campaign at St. Thomas More Parish at www.stmore.org. The parish campaign will empower ministries to both old and young and ensure that real estate and facilities can meet the demands of communicating the Gospel to new generations of seekers.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr.
