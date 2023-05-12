Albert E. Wurth, devoted husband to Joyce Neihoff Wurth who survives him, died May 9, 2023, in Paducah after walking humbly through life for 83 faith-filled years as a husband, father, grandfather, friend and neighbor. Born to Raymond and Kathleen Poat Wurth on Sept. 4, 1939, Albert was a life-long parishioner at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church who treasured his Catholic faith which shaped every facet of his life. Albert married Joyce on Jan. 30, 1960, and the two became proud parents to Lissa Morris (Brad), Randy Wurth, Rick Wurth (Michael), and Ron Wurth (Valerie). Happily, over the years their family grew to include seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents and by four brothers, Martin Edward (Eurah Nell), Harold (Wanda), David, and Tony.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In