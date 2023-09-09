CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Albert Clayton Stroud Sr., 95, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Sept. 4, 2023. He was born on Dec. 15, 1927, to Leslie “Tob” and Lou Helen Stroud, who preceded him in death.

Albert was born in Island, Kentucky, where he went to a one-room schoolhouse with many of his cousins. Later, he moved with his mother to Michigan and attended a huge metropolitan school, which was quite a change. After he graduated from high school, he joined the Merchant Marines. He completed training at the Maritime School in Sheepshead, New York. He served aboard a tanker as a Merchant Seaman, delivering oil and fuel to the North Atlantic from other parts of the world, including South America. He received the Atlantic War Zone Medal for his first stint in the service during WWII. Then, in early 1946, he was drafted into the Army Infantry, where he volunteered for the 11th Airborne Division based out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky for his second stint in WWII. After completing his paratrooper training, he was assigned to Japan, where he served in the Occupation Forces until 1949. He received the World War II medal and was honorably discharged.

