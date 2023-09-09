CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Albert Clayton Stroud Sr., 95, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Sept. 4, 2023. He was born on Dec. 15, 1927, to Leslie “Tob” and Lou Helen Stroud, who preceded him in death.
Albert was born in Island, Kentucky, where he went to a one-room schoolhouse with many of his cousins. Later, he moved with his mother to Michigan and attended a huge metropolitan school, which was quite a change. After he graduated from high school, he joined the Merchant Marines. He completed training at the Maritime School in Sheepshead, New York. He served aboard a tanker as a Merchant Seaman, delivering oil and fuel to the North Atlantic from other parts of the world, including South America. He received the Atlantic War Zone Medal for his first stint in the service during WWII. Then, in early 1946, he was drafted into the Army Infantry, where he volunteered for the 11th Airborne Division based out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky for his second stint in WWII. After completing his paratrooper training, he was assigned to Japan, where he served in the Occupation Forces until 1949. He received the World War II medal and was honorably discharged.
He worked for Ex-Cell-O Corporation and later was employed with Turner Dairy for a number of years. In the 70’s, he lived in Paducah, Kentucky, with his first wife and two children and owned two restaurants, including “Al’s Family Restaurant.” He was an avid Golfer and taught his children to play the game. After his divorce, he relocated to Nashville, and later met his wife Sally. They relocated together to Orlando, Florida, where he worked for a large hospital chain for many years. Once he retired, he and his wife moved to Clarksville to be close to his three grandchildren. He loved gardening, grilling and spending time with his family. He was an active member of Hilldale Church of Christ in Clarksville.
Albert is survived by his wife, Sara (Sally) Stroud; children, Albert Stroud Jr. and Michele Stroud; grandchildren, Melissa Stroud, Tonya Stroud and Jacob Van Winden; step-children, John Blankenship, Cyndi Edens and Joey Blankenship; and special friends, Sherry Bedwell and William Whitehead.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West where military honors will be rendered.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Annie Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky or any veterans organization of your choice.
