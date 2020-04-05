MAYFIELD — Albert Cassity Jr., 91, of Mayfield and formerly of Golden Pond, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Mayfield Health and Rehab.
He was an Army veteran, a member of High Point Baptist Church in Mayfield, a Mason for over 60 years and formerly worked for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, retiring from TVA.
Mr. Cassity is survived by his wife, Shelby Morgan Cassity; a daughter, Norita Youngblood of Mayfield; a brother, Bob Cassity of Mount Washington; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Wallace Cassity; four brothers; and two sisters. His parents were Albert Sr. and Wavel Higgins Cassity.
A private graveside service will be held at Hematite Cemetery in Trigg County. Kent Youngblood will officiate. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
For expressions of sympathy, the family asks that you do something kind for someone every day in his memory. Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
