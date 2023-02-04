MARION — Alben W. Barkley II, 78, of Marion, died Monday, Jan. 30, at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. An eighth-generation American farmer, veteran, and politician, Alben was a loving husband and father. He was born in Randolph Field, Texas, at the Army base where his father, David, served as a pilot in the Army Air Corps. Alben later moved with his family to Paducah, and he grew up at Sunnybark Farm and Angles, the home of his grandfather and namesake who was a U.S. congressman, senator, and vice president. Alben loved to be on his farm, Caney Creek Farm, in Marion, over the years growing corn and soybeans, raising hogs and cattle, and training quarter horses to be cutting horses.

Alben attended the public city schools in Paducah and graduated from Paducah Tilghman in 1962, where he played basketball and football. He matriculated to Murray State University and graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts in English, history, and political science. Alben participated in Army ROTC at Murray State and was named the distinguished military graduate of that program. After college graduation, he joined the Army, training at Fort Hood, Texas, and completing ranger school at Fort Benning, Georgia, at the top of his class. In 1969, he was ordered to Vietnam, where he served as a first lieutenant and later captain in the First Infantry Division, Delta Company, leading a platoon in night defensive operations in III Corps of South Vietnam. After six months in the field, Alben served for another six months as a liaison officer to the South Vietnamese. He later concluded his military service in Fort Meade, Maryland, where he managed logistics for National Guard training. Alben received the Combat Infantryman Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Air Medal and was honorably discharged in 1971.

