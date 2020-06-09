BOAZ — Alan Yewell, 64, Boaz, passed away at 11:42 a.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. Alan was a member of the Houser Grove Church of Christ and a 1973 graduate of Lone Oak High School. Alan retired from AT&T after many years where he worked as a Facility Technician. He was a member of Communication Workers Association. Alan hobbies included flying drones, airplanes, riding side by sides, motorcycles which included Z-1000 street bikes. Alan had a love for classic cars, watching Supercross, boating, and just being able to be outdoors.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Vannette Nolcox Yewell; two sons, Walker Yewell, Gilbersville, Wesley (Sonia) Yewell, Metropolis, Illinois; parents, Elmer Logan Yewell and Jeanette Helen Santeford Yewell of Boaz; two brothers, Gary (Linda) Yewell and Rod Yewell both of Boaz; two grandchildren, Sophia Yewell and Maverick Yewell; mother-in-law, Peggy Nolcox, Boaz; and several neices, nephews and host of friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Houser Grove Church of Christ Cemetery with Justin Hastie officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home. We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
Expression of sympathy made be made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-9961.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
During this difficult time, if you cannot come to visitation, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon to remind family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug by 5 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 1010.
