AUSTIN, Texas — Alan (Jack) Dennis Koebel, Jr., 77, formally of Paducah, Kentucky, and Caldwell County, Kentucky, passed peacefully to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at St. David’s Hospital, South Austin, Texas.
Alan is survived by his wife, Carol, of 54 years; sons, Mark (Kris) of Del Valle, and Karl (Shannon); grandchildren Karson and Ella of Austin; nephews and nieces in Kentucky, and Rocky, his best furry friend.
He was predeceased by parents, Alan Dennis Koebel, Sr. and Mary Vines Koebel; brother, Michael Koebel; and sister, Diane Koebel Thompson.
Alan was a Vietnam War veteran, a retired electrician of LU816. Memorial service pending.
Donations to Wounded Warrior Project or any veteran service organization appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.