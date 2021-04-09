Alan Graham Tucker, 72, of Paducah, passed away at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Alan was born on Sunday, October 24, 1948, in Henderson, to Claudius and Frances Tucker. He was devoted to teaching both in and out of the classrooms, first at Livingston County High School and then Paducah Tilghman High School. He was the science teacher every student remembers. He traveled the U.S. in his earlier years and Europe later. Alan could and would speak to anyone and everyone — even when the other person was speaking a different language.
In retirement, he was a volunteer at Baptist Health (pre-COVID), weekend “Starter” for Paxton Park, served as an election poll watcher, and was a volunteer with the Market House Theatre both on stage and behind the scenes. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 127 and Lone Oak First Baptist Church
Mr. Tucker is survived by his wife of 25 years, Karen M. McNelly Tucker; his son, Patrick Tucker (Heather), of Russellville, Arkansas; his grandchildren, Katherine, Charles, and Penelope Tucker; and his niece Lisa Terry (Glen).
Mr. Tucker was preceded in death by his parents, Claudius J. Tucker and Frances Graham Tucker; and his brother, Joseph Darrell Tucker.
Funeral services with Masonic Funeral Rites are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah, with Rev. Bob Martin officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alan Tucker Memorial Scholarship Fund.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a “Hug.”
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.