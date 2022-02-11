Al Keizer, 63, of Paducah, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at his home.
Al was employed as a tow boat engineer with Marquette Transportation and was of the Methodist faith.
Surviving is his wife, Roxetta Keizer; his mother, Joan Keizer; two children, David Keizer and Kim Keizer; two sisters, Donna Phan and Terrilynn Haywood; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman John Keizer.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday Feb. 14, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Lynn McWherter officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from noon to service hour on Monday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.