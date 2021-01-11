Al Hays, 94, of Paducah, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Stone Creek of Paducah.
He was born in Paducah on July 29, 1926, to the late Elijah and Evie Curtis Hays. Al was the owner and operator of Central Photo which he opened in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII.
Al is survived by his daughter, Cindy Lain of Paducah; son, Mark Hays of Paducah; two grandchildren, Tara Lain Beasley and Mandy Lain Anderson, both of Paducah; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Bailey Hays; three sisters and his parents.
Memorial graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Mt. Kenton Cemetery with Rev. Mike Rothwell officiating.
There will be no public visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL, 32256.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.