Agripina ‘Nanay Pining’ Dabu, 87, of Paducah, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her home. She was a homemaker most all her life.

She is survived by two brothers; two sisters; eight children, Teresa Ocampo, Joey Dabu, Pannie Orange, Maria Quiambao, Cora Stolper, Josie Underwood, Jimmy Dabu, and Marcy Dabu; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Dabu Jr.; one daughter, Veronica McDaniel; seven brothers and sisters. Her parents were Hermogenes Meneses and Maria Mandap Meneses

Friends may call from 2 — 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah. Funeral services will begin immediately following visitation at 4 p.m. with Tom Salvino officiating. Cremation will follow services per family wishes.

Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lindseyfuneral.com.

To send flowers to the family of Agripina Dabu, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 24
Visitation
Sunday, April 24, 2022
1:00PM-3:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 24
Funeral Service
Sunday, April 24, 2022
3:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Apr 24
Cremation
Sunday, April 24, 2022
3:24PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Cremation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In