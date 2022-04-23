Agripina ‘Nanay Pining’ Dabu, 87, of Paducah, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her home. She was a homemaker most all her life.
She is survived by two brothers; two sisters; eight children, Teresa Ocampo, Joey Dabu, Pannie Orange, Maria Quiambao, Cora Stolper, Josie Underwood, Jimmy Dabu, and Marcy Dabu; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Dabu Jr.; one daughter, Veronica McDaniel; seven brothers and sisters. Her parents were Hermogenes Meneses and Maria Mandap Meneses
Friends may call from 2 — 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah. Funeral services will begin immediately following visitation at 4 p.m. with Tom Salvino officiating. Cremation will follow services per family wishes.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
