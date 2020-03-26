BARDWELL — Agnes Ruth Hendrix, 81, of Bardwell, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Ruth was born June 13, 1938, in Carlisle County to the late James L. Hogancamp and Agnes Inez Hogancamp. She was a member of Bardwell Baptist Church and truly enjoyed serving on the card ministry team. Ruth was a very warm, loving mother, granny, and sister; a dear, reliable friend; a caring dependable neighbor, and a selfless, giving person. She loved her church and loved spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed!
Ruth is survived by two sons, Jimmie Hendrix (Kellie) of Owensboro, Donnie Hendrix of Murray; two grandchildren, Ryan Hendrix, M.D. of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Kara Hendrix, D.M.D. of Louisville; four step-grandchildren, Lanie Holtrey of Hopkinsville, Kate Holtrey of Owensboro, Ally Holtrey of Owensboro, Tori Holtrey of Owensboro; two sisters, Ann Rudd (Buddy) of Maumee, Ohio, Martha Maruca (Mike) of Coto De Caza, California; one brother-in-law, Buddy Hendrix (Jackie) of Bardwell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Hendrix, Sr., and her parents.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Hendrix will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bardwell Baptist Church Food Pantry; P.O. Box 147. Bardwell, KY 42023.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. www.milnerandorr.com.
