Agnes “Deets” M. Barron, 88, of Paducah, formerly of Sainte Genevieve, Missouri, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah.
She was born Oct. 9, 1933, in Sainte Genevieve, Missouri. She was married to Lloyd Barron on Oct. 12, 1951.
She is survived by daughter, Gail (Richard) Otte, of Paducah; two brothers, Larry “Duke” J. (Carol) Bleckler, of Sainte Genevieve, Missouri, Gerald “Beck” (Mary) Bleckler, of Sainte Genevieve, Missouri; grandchildren, Wendy (Brian) Lopez, Broomfield, Colorado; Richard (Misty) Otte Jr., Lexington; Renee (Mathew) Wurth, Paducah; Nathan (Jennifer) Eisenbeis, Jackson, Missouri; Jared (Robin) Otte, Florence, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Brady & Gavin Lopez, Connor, Kynlee & Cohen Otte, Abigail, Erica & Owen Wurth, Alex & Bella Eisenbeis,Reese & Maebry Otte; two sister-in-laws, Ruth Barron, Sainte Genevieve, Missouri, Terrie Barron, Fishskill Plains, New York; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceeded in death by husband, Lloyd Barron; daughter, Patricia Chilton; mother, Louise “Sis” E. (Scherer) Bleckler; father, Gerald J. Bleckler; four sisters, Margery Brumfield, Lillian Davis, Patricia Bleckler and Joan Bleckler; five brothers, William G. Bleckler, Lemuel M. Bleckler, Tony Bleckler, Roy Bleckler andRicky Bleckler
Visitation will be from 9 — 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, Basler Funeral Home in Sainte Genevieve, Missouri.
Service will be at 11 a.m Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Catholic Church of Sainte Genevieve. Rev. Edward Nemeth will officiate. Burial will be at Crestlawn Cemetery in Sainte Genevieve, Missouri.
Memorials can be made to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hosptial Hospice, 225 Medical Center Dr., No. 203, Paducah, KY 42003.
Agnes was retired after working 26 years for Elder’s Shirt Factory, Miss Elaine and Selmor Garmet Co. in Sainte Genevieve, Missouri. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Paducah.
Online condolences can be left at
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.