METROPOLIS, Ill. — Aggie Hopkins, 82, of Metropolis, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Jon Cockrel officiating. Burial
will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Aggie was a grade school teacher for Kindergarten through 6th grade teaching in Palatine, Century and Metropolis Elementary Schools. She was a very active member at the First United Methodist Church especially with the Homebuilders Sunday school class. Aggie was also a member of the Red Hatter’s Club and her card club. More than anything, she loved her family and her friends.
Aggie is survived by her son, Billy Hopkins and wife Dena; grandsons, Alex Hopkins and Davis Hopkins and fiancé Brenna Jackson; brother-in-law, Tom Farley; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Fannie (Stephens) Holt; husband, John Hopkins; son, Danny Hopkins; sisters, Irene Moorman, Pearl Farley, Corrine Cummins, and Wave Livesay; brothers, Bill Holt and Jack Holt; and special niece, Sharon Farley Ball.
Visitation will be held from noon until the funeral at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Aggie’s name to First United Methodist Church 100 E. 5th Street, Metropolis, IL 62960.
