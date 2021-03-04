LOUISVILLE — Adyson Grayce Chesnutt passed away March 1, 2021, at Nortons Children’s Hospital in Louisville. She was born Feb. 23, 2021, in Paducah.
Survivors include her mother, Breanna Leigh, and father, Caspar Chesnutt, both of Boaz; sister, Presleigh Chesnutt of Boaz; grandparents, Michelle and Greg Rushing of Paducah, James Leigh of Marion, Caspar Chesnutt of Lowes, Melissa Miller of Paducah, and Mike Ward of Paducah; great-grandparents, Brenda and Jim Myrick of Lola, Ky., Kim and Doug Miniard of West Paducah, Cheri and Eddie Ryalls of Portland, Tennessee, and Maryanne Chesnutt of Paducah; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Shelby Ward-Miniard, and great grandparents, Bob and Phyllis Phillips and Caspar Chesnutt.
Private graveside services will be held at Frances Cemetery in Frances with interment to follow.
Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion is in charge of arrangements.
Donations may be made to Nortons Children’s Hospital NICU or the Ronald McDonald House.
