Adrienne Jean Clark, 48, of Paducah, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was a member of Lone Oak Church of Christ, loved her grandchildren, and enjoyed reading.
Mrs. Clark is survived by her husband, Michael Clark of Paducah; her mother, Beverly Quimby of Paducah; one son, Alex Jones (Joshua) of Paducah; three daughters, Brecksyn Clark of Idaho, Abigail Clark of Paducah, and Lily Mendiola (Ken John) of Paducah; one sister, Whitney Howard (Tony) of Paducah; and four grandchildren, John Michael, Maverick, Ezekiel, and Willow.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bowling; and her maternal grandmother, Lucy Quimby.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Lone Oak Church of Christ in Paducah with Jamey Boone officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the church.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
