GILBERTSVILLE — Adrian Smith, 39, of Gilbertsville, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Gilbertsville.
Mr. Smith was a manager at Shop-O-Rama. He enjoyed video gaming, being on the lake, and spending time with his family, friends, and coworkers. He was an easygoing and loyal person who would offer his help to anyone in need, without ever expecting anything in return.
Surviving is his father, Steve Smith of Grand Rivers; one sister, April Smith; three brothers, Alonzo Zah-Tah Chalepah of Oklahoma, Tristan Whitaker of Maryland, and Torrey Chalepah of Oklahoma; and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Tammie Whitaker; and two grandmothers, Virginia Whitaker of Gilbertsville and Darlene Smith of Grand Rivers.
He will be cremated. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, immediately followed by a service at 2 p.m. at Marshall County Funeral Home in Benton.
