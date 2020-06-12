MURRAY — Adrian Gilbert Bess Sr., 93, of Murray, died at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Oakview Nursing & Rehab in Calvert City.
He is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Milam and Linda Pemwell; four sons, Leroy Bess, Adrian Bess Jr., Robert Bess and Richard Bess; a brother, Jack Bess; and several grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Mae Herron Bess. His parents were Gilbert and Hazel Hein-Wright Bess.
Services will be at 11 a.m. today, June 12, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Friends may call at 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Cicero Cemetery in Cicero, Indiana.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
