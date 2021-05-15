SHARPE — Adoree Jones Haus, age 81, of Sharpe, was called to her Lord at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Adoree was born in Paducah on September 12, 1939, to Raish and Hazel Jones. She married William G. Haus on April 15, 1961. Bill and Adoree loved to travel and see the world but were always proud and happy to return home. Adoree loved life and everything in it. She was unique, and the world is a little less bright without her light.
Adoree enjoyed a career as an instructor at Draughon’s College. She then served as an accountant for Paducah Community College (now West Kentucky Community and Technical College) for 30 years. Until her death, she fondly asked about her dear friends and happenings at the college.
Mrs. Haus is survived by her daughter Raishelle Haus (Jeffrey) Day of Chesterfield, Missouri, her son William Ashton (Rebecca) Haus of Paducah, and four grandchildren: Victoria Day, Charlton Day, Isabella Haus, and Emerson Haus. She is also survived by a treasured nephew, James “Dugan” Coleman (Kimberley) of Decatur, Alabama.
Mrs. Haus was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, William George Hugo Haus; her parents, Raish Jones III and Hazel Thursten Jones; as well as her sister, Ivanel Jones Coleman.
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. A private graveside memorial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Marshall County Hospital Foundation, 615 Old Symsonia Rd., Benton, KY 42025.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a “Hug.”
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
