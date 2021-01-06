Adolphus Jones Jr. died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. He was 66 years old.
Adolphus was born in Tallassee, Alabama on January 19, 1954, to Adolphus and Alma Jones. He grew up in a rural area working on his family’s small farm. In his youth, he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball. For college, he attended Tuskegee Institute and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He met and married his wife Tanya while working for Exxon as a petroleum engineer. In 1987 after ten years at Exxon he moved his family from Houston, Texas, to Schenectady, New York to work for GE in the nuclear industry. Then in June 1990, he moved his family to Paducah to continue his nuclear engineering career at the Paducah site of United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC). He and his wife spent the remainder of their years raising their family in Paducah. He held numerous positions at the USEC plant before retiring as a senior staff engineer when the plant closed. Upon retiring he began serving on the Paducah Power System’s Board of Directors and was in his second full term at the time of his passing.
Adolphus was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a deep and abiding testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and served faithfully in the Church. He served in numerous roles with the church’s youth program and the Boy Scouts of America, and as a ward clerk, bishop, stake clerk, High Councilor, and a counselor in the Stake Presidency. His church responsibilities took him to Latter-day Saint congregations all around the region from Eldorado, Illinois to Paris, Tennessee. After his retirement, he had the cherished opportunity to serve as a worker in the Nashville, Tennessee, temple each month. Adolphus also regularly donated goods to various food banks for many years.
Adolphus was a hard-working man who loved his wife and children. He devoted his life to taking care of his large family and serving God. He loved to travel, and he had a fondness for visiting state capitols. In the past four years, he and his wife visited 24 state capitals in pursuit of his goal of seeing all 50.
Adolphus and his wife Tanya were married on May 8, 1981. He dearly loved his wife and was still smitten by her after 39 years of marriage. Their union produced nine children, three daughters, and six sons. He is survived by his wife Tanya, eight children, and three daughters-in-law, Leah Jones, Peachie Jones, Samuel Jones, Jefferson Jones, Jonathan Jones, and his wife Mandy, Benjamin Jones, and his wife Chauntel, Joseph Jones and his wife Rachelle, and LaBrenda Jones. At the time of his passing, he leaves six grandchildren: Jade, Cohen, Ayda, Aric, Ezra, and Ronan. He also leaves behind his sister Bobbie Jean and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and relatives. He was preceded in death by his youngest son Joel, both parents, three sisters, and a brother.
An extended visitation period will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel (302 Birch Street, Paducah). In order to maintain safe distancing, people attending the viewing will be asked to stay in their vehicles until directed to enter the church by an usher. Masks must be worn and social distancing precautions will be followed. A small private funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. but will be streamed via Zoom so people may view the service remotely. Adolphus will be laid to rest next to his son Joel at Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in a private family ceremony.
The family encourages friends, associates, and acquaintances to send memories or pictures
of Adolphus to
adolphusjones
memories@gmail.com. The family would like to compile a book of remembrance. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home.
