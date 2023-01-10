METROPOLIS, Ill. — Adella Adrienne (Spears) Meadows, 58, fell asleep in death on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at her home. She was born in Gobler, Missouri, to Mingo Spears, Jr. and Mattie Spears on Jan. 10, 1964. Adella graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree and worked at Martin Marietta; but she found a superior treasure, the Christian ministry, which brought her a satisfying purpose in life, a lasting sense of accomplishment, and wonderful hope for the future. She was a member of the Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and attended the Kingdom Hall in Metropolis.
Adella was married to “the best husband in the world and her best friend,” Bruce Meadows of Metropolis for 32 years. Besides her husband, she is also survived by two sisters, Gaytel (RC) Gates of Wardell, Missouri, and Viola “Sista” (Paul) Brown of W Memphis, Arkansas; two brothers, Kertis Riley of Steele, Missouri, and Goeffrey Spears, Sr. of Blytheville, Arkansas, and many beloved family members and special friends.
